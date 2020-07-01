Television actress Mohena Kumari has finally tested COVID-19 negative after a month-long battle with the virus.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans on Wednesday.

“We finally tested Negative of coronavirus… after a month! We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH,” she wrote.

Mohena Kumari also shared a message of gratitude towards the doctors and healthcare professionals on the occasion of Doctor’s Day on Wednesday.

“Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life, I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses, compounders and other medical staff… I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain.”

“I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion. People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I’d like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service. #doctorsday2020,” wrote the “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” actress.

Mohena Kumari had tested COVID-19 positive at the beginning of June. Her husband Suyesh Rawat, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj, who is Uttarakhand’s tourism minister, and mother-in-law were also found to be COVID 19 positive.

On June 13, the family returned home from the hospital despite still being COVID-19 positive. They have been living in isolation at home since then.

