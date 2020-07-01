It’s been over two weeks since the sad demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. People across the nation are still finding it hard to digest the fact that the actor is no more. Fans and followers of the young talent are still in a state of shock following the actor’s decision to commit suicide.

The latest news related to Sushant Singh Rajput is, the report of the late actor’s viscera is out. The actor’s viscera was sent for analysis to J J Hospital in Mumbai.

As per Zee News, Sushant’s viscera report has been tested negative for any kind of suspicious chemicals or poison. The final post-mortem report of the actor last week had confirmed that he died by asphyxia due to hanging, and Mumbai Police has also ruled out any foul play. The final report said, “No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has also recorded the statements of Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his father and sisters, his close friends, domestic help and other staff. Besides that, Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma, director Mukesh Chhabra who was helming Sushant’s upcoming film “Dil Bechara”, and late actor’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi, was also summoned.

Sushant’s much-awaited release Dil Bechara, which also happens to his last film will be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar from 24th July.

Meanwhile, Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The post mortem report stated he had committed suicide.

