Sushant Singh Rajput & Rajkummar Rao Have A Blast In This Throwback Video

Since his untimely death in mid-June, friends and family of Sushant Singh Rajput have been sharing throwback pictures and videos of the late actor. These visuals are surely putting a smile on the faces of those missing the actor dearly. And now, here is another video of SSR having a gala time.

Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a throwback video of the late Bollywood actor on Tuesday. In the video, the late actor is seen laughing and smiling childishly while Rajkummar talks into a mic.

Shweta took to Instagram and wrote, “What A Heartwarming Smile.” The video seems to be from the Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che! days.

Shweta recently took to Instagram and posted a video of people planting saplings. She wrote, “More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. The prime accused in the ongoing investigation is his rumoured girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The brother and sister are currently under arrest. SSR’s death is currently being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

