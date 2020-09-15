Today, September 15 is celebrated as Engineer’s Day in India. The special occasion falls on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna recipient Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The day honours of one of India’s finest engineers and a reputed statesman. But did you know there are quite a few engineers in Bollywood too? Well, they are beauties with brains.

Many A-list actors and actress hold degrees and diplomas in engineering. From Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon to Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and more, here are some qualified engineers who took up acting as their professions.

Vicky Kaushal: The URI actor graduated in electronics and telecommunications engineering from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Mumbai. Soon after graduating, the actor shifted his attention to cinema.

Taapsee Pannu: The actress holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, New Delhi. Taapsee had once revealed that she had developed a mobile application with her friends.

Kriti Sanon: The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress holds a BTech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Jaypee, Noida. The actress even said that she was a ‘padhaaku’ till around her second year of college.

Kartik Aaryan: The Gwalior boy earned a graduate degree in Engineering in Biotechnology from Mumbai before winning our hearts through films. An interesting fact is, Kartik actually studied engineering so that he could follow his dreams of acting too.

Sushant Singh Rajput: The Late actor ranked 7th in All India Engineering Entrance Exams (AIEEE) in 2003. He dropped out in the third year of Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering to become an actor.

Riteish Deshmukh: This Marathi mulga got a degree in architect engineering after studying at Kamla Raheja College of Architecture in Mumbai.

R Madhavan: The 3 Idiots actor went to IIT-Madras and is a graduate in Bachelors in Technology in Mechanical Engineering.

Sonu Sood: The actor with a golden heart completed his engineering in electronics from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur.

We are impressed!

