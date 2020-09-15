The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic effect on Bollywood releases this year. Big budget films like Laxmmi Bomb, Big Bull, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, Dil Bechara and more have opted for digital releases as theatres are shut in the country. But now, we have got to know that the release of upcoming B’wood films, on Disney+ Hotstar, has been delayed.

As per reports, the cause of this release delay is the upcoming IPL games. During pre-COVID times too, big films avoided theatrical releases during the cricket season as it had a negative impact on the box office collections.

According to reports on Bollywood Hungama, the team at Hotstar are contemplating their release calendar. A source told the portal, “IPL is one of the biggest events in India, and they don’t want to dilute the impact of films by releasing them on the same platform in the midst of IPL. Hence, after several meetings, they decided on holding them back until November.”

The source further added, “The idea is to have a constant flow of viewers on Hotstar. While September and October will be taken care off by IPL, Laxmmi Bomb will arrive in November to get the subscribers and viewership increased. Finally, Bhuj will release in December, thereby putting a closure to the slate of their property called Disney Multiplex.”

Just like Laxmmi Bomb, the patchwork shoot of Bhuj and Big Bull also remains. Talking about this, the source said that the shoots are expected to be completed by October end. The insider added that the post-production work of Bhuj: The Pride of India is going on in full swing. Aside from the patchwork shoot, the entire film with is nearing completion The source continued that the post-production work on Big Bull is complete notwithstanding the remaining shoot.

As of now, the tentative release date of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is during the Diwali week. Bhuj: The Pride of India and Big Bull are reportedly gearing up for a late November and mid-December release.

