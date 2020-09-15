Mirzapur Fame Shriya Pilgaonkar On Media Trial Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: "Difficult For Me To Not Get Mentally Depressed"

Shriya Pilgaonkar, who surprised everyone with her memorable performance in Mirzapur, has opened up about all the chaos that is happening with the case of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She puts forward some very legit points, and we just hope if even some of those who read this, follow them.

Shriya logically points at the various ‘versions’ of truth. She believes there’s ‘the truth and then there is everyone’s version’. Just like many of us, even she agrees that she’s feeling helpless right now.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mirzapur actress Shriya Pilgaonkar said, “I don’t watch the news. As people we have a responsibility towards how we consume our news, especially when the case is so sensitive and close to everybody’s heart. The least we can do is be respectful about it. The sad part is that everybody is coming with their own agenda right now. What all of us somewhere everybody wants right now is for the right authorities to do their job.”

“But then there is the truth and then there is everyone’s version. So I am just somebody that does not participate in conversations which are on baseless information. Now we have the authorities handling the matter, they need to be given a chance to do the investigation in a fair manner,” adds Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Shriya Pilgaonkar also wonders where all this hatred will lead do, “The hatred that is spewing, the wrong information that is being peddled… I don’t know how it is going to lead to anything.”

“At a time when we need to operate from a place of empathy and kindness towards each other, people are choosing a convenient route behind their screen to just spew hatred without even understanding what the situation is. I feel very helpless right now. You just don’t know what to do when you see people believing in anything and everything they hear without actual evidence and investigation. I don’t indulge myself in that. It is difficult for me to not get mentally depressed about it,” concludes Shriya Pilgaonkar.

