Kangana Ranaut has been on fire recently. From saying that Bollywood industry is full of drug addicts to comparing Mumbai with PoK, she has not minced her words even a bit. Following all this, she got a Y Plus security cover from central government and her office in Mumbai got demolished by BMC due to alleged illegal construction.

Kangana Ranaut recently made a short visit in Mumbai and returned to Himachal Pradesh after that. Talking about her office being demolished she said that the incident confirmed that Mumbai is indeed turning into PoK. Something which has attracted a lot of attention on social media. She also said that she doesn’t have money to renovate her office so she will work from those ruins only.

The latest update on the matter is that Kangana has demanded 2 crores from BMC for the damage. As per Times Now report, she has sent a notice to the authorities and has demanded recovery of the damage.

Meanwhile, coming down heavily on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition issue, his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis has asked why was Mafia don Dawood Ibrahim’s house spared, and Kangana’s razed.

Before leaving for Bihar on Friday, Fadnavis interacted with reporters in Delhi where he alleged that the Maharashtra government is not fighting corona instead fighting Kangana.

“Kangana was not a big issue but you made it big. Who demolished her house (office)? It was you. Even after an order to demolish Dawood’s house situated at Bhendi Bazaar, you submitted an affidavit that there is not enough manpower for this work,” the former Chief Minister said. “You don’t raze Dawood’s house but you Kangana’s house and office.”

