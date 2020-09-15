Koena Mitra Backs Kangana Ranaut, Takes A Dig At Aamir Khan & Other B’wood Actors: “Unka Ghar Toda Nahi Gaya Tha”

Kangana Ranaut is currently in a war with Shiv Sena and BMC. Soon after her tiff with Sanjay Raut on social media, she was slammed with a letter by BMC. It suggested that her Pali Hill office was illegally constructed. Within a day, her property was demolished without any prior notice. Bollywood actress Koena Mitra is now reacting to the entire row.

Koimoi got into a detailed exclusive conversation with Koena. The actress supported Kangana Ranaut’s statement of Mumbai feeling like PoK. She also slammed Sanjay Raut for the ‘haramkhor’ comment.

Koena Mitra began speaking about the Kangana Ranaut row as, “This was beyond embarrassment, what just happened. We being outsiders – we’ve been in Mumbai, Maharashtra for years. We never faced any kind of issue even while travelling at 3AM at night. I never thought anybody would have to face such trauma.”

About Kangana Ranaut’s office, Koena Mitra shared, “I saw her video, what they have done to her property. I felt so bad when her statement was being criticized. Nobody was focusing on the threat – there was a life threat! She reacted to that threat and said ‘Maharashtra me ab aisa dar lag raha hai.’ When public, some verified accounts started writing about Maharshtra – she never said anything wrong about it.”

The Musafir actress even slammed big Bollywood stars for remaining silent. “I see a lot of powerful people being silent right now. They will not say anything unless something happens to them or their family. Jab unke sath hoga toh wo janta ke paas ayenge, haath felayenge ki ‘hume support karo.’ Jinka personal khundas nikalna hai Kangana se, ye bhi tarika hai. They might be getting sadistic pleasure by seeing all of this. This was the lowest of low. I feel horrible and bad for her. Her property was worth 40-45 crores lekin wo 5 crore ka ho ya 40 lakhs ka – it is somebody else’s property. Agar kisi aur ko you are giving 5-10 days ka notice,” she added.

Koena Mitra indirectly even took a dig at Aamir Khan. She said, “Big names had claimed that India has become ‘intolerant.’ They said ‘India me unki wife ko dar lagta hai, unke bache footpath me ghumenge toh unko bully kia jayega.’ No one threw them out of the country or bullied them or ask them to leave the country. Unka ghar toda nahi gaya tha, unka office nahi toda gaya tha. When India was attacked like that and intolerant kaha jaa raha tha – all the anti- Indian elements come out just before elections. But nothing like that happen to them. Imagine it happening to one of their favourite people.”

About Sanjay Raut’s ‘haramkhor’ comment on Kangana Ranaut – “The termed used for her ‘haramkhor’ it was a whole new low. I expected a lot of Bollywood stars to speak up. Fellow industry actor is being humiliated, bullied like this – aap 50 log ek saath kyu nahi khade hue? Because they were taking out their personal agendas. Why do they forget that nothing is permanent?” concluded Koena Mitra.

