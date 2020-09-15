From Adipurush To Radhe Shyam, Prabhas’ Back To Back Big Announcements Have Made The Fans Excited

This year has been full of surprises for the fans of superstar Prabhas as the actor made back to back announcements for upcoming projects.

Prabhas has been roped in multiple magnum opus films like Radhe Shyam, Nag Ashwin’s untitled film and the most recent announcement Adipurush.

These announcements have had fans of the actor soaring sky high and they have been sharing their excitement on social media and here’s what they have to say.

“#Adipurush. He was Destined To Be what he is today. A True Hardworker and Torch bearer who carry the legacy of TFI To World Cinema Bollywood ka mega star prabhas tag they gave to him #AdiPurush #Prabhas”

#Adipurush

He was Destined To Be what he is today.

A True Hardworker and Torch bearer who carry the legacy of TFI To World Cinema Bollywood ka mega star prabhas tag they gave to him #AdiPurush #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/CnNjzJgml2 — Prabhas DHFANS (@PDhfans) August 18, 2020

“Eager to watch him as Ram 💥 #Adipurush #Prabhas #PrabhasOmraut”

“After the announcement of #Adipurush .There are lot of edits,fan arts coming up. Everyone deserve a big applause for their talent and love towards #Prabhas 👏👏👏.”

After the announcement of #Adipurush .There are lot of edits,fan arts coming up. Everyone deserve a big applause for their talent and love towards #Prabhas 👏👏👏. pic.twitter.com/mWF576noC0 — Prabhas Trends ™ (@TrendsPrabhas) August 20, 2020

“Wow 🤩 #Prabhas22. Awaiting to watch #Prabhas in & as #Adipurush 🔥”

Needless to say, fans are looking forward to seeing Prabhas in his various avatars. Time and again they have proved that Prabhas’ fandom is not only one of the biggest spanning Pan-world but is also the most dedicated one.

