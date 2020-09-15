Fukrey 3 Ft. Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat & Team Is Ready To Roll!

Filmmaker Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has announced that the script for the third instalment of the Fukrey franchise is ready.

Lamba took to Instagram to announce the news. He shared a picture of three books that have “Fukrey” volume 1, volume 2 and volume 3 written on it.

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba captioned the image, “#fukrey #volume3 Taiyyar… Agaaz.”

Actor Varun Sharma, who rose to fame with his performance as Choocha in the film, shared the same image on Twitter and wrote: “Oyyyiii Oyyyiii Oyyyiii!! Can’t wait. Fukrey 3 ho gayi hai taiyaar”

Actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram Stories and shared the same picture and wrote: “We are ready.”

Set in Delhi, the film is about four friends who join hands to make easy money.

Last year, Ritesh Sidhwani, co-founder of Excel Entertainment had confirmed that the film was indeed on the cards.

“People used to ask me when we are going to venture into television, but we weren’t being able to find the right story for the television platform. There are shows we have produced for the digital platform but they are more like features. This, I think, lent itself and these are the characters that people have loved,” he shared.

