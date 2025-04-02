Directed by Vipul Vig, the film, Rahu Ketu, promises to be an entertaining ride. Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame joined the film with Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and that just raises the excitement levels.

What’s In Store With ‘Rahu Ketu’?

Though the plot is still under wraps, reports suggest that Rahu Ketu will be a laugh riot filled with quirky characters and unexpected twists. Announcing the film, Zee Studios Official took to social media handles and shared some images from the set of Rahu Ketu. The announcement post reads, “Some call it fate, we call it #RahuKetu ka khel. Aur yeh aapke life mein bhi jald hi pravesh karenge, shoot begins now.”

Considering Pulkit and Varun’s crackling chemistry, fans can expect non-stop entertainment. Director Vipul Vig, known for his work in thrillers, is venturing into comedy for the first time. The film is expected to feature witty dialogues, humorous conflicts, and over-the-top fun moments.

Stars Share Their Excitement

Following the announcement, Varun and Shalini reshared the images with the same caption on their social media handles. Additionally, Pulkit Samrat shared more behind-the-scenes glimpses, showcasing the team’s excitement for the upcoming shoot. In the images, Pulkit can be seen participating in a prayer ceremony alongside other team members.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Taare bhi line pe lag gaye… kyunki hamare Rahu-Ketu bilkul sahi jagah hain! Tayyar ho jao, hum tumhari orbit mein entry maarne wale hain! #RahuKetu Filming begins… see you at the movies.”

Apart from Rahu Ketu, Pulkit is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The movie will hit theaters on May 16, 2025. Dhiraj Kumar, who is directing the film, promises to bring out a very strong message of love and togetherness.

