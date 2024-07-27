While some celebrity divorces are amicable, others grab headlines for their acrimony and the staggering sums involved in settlements. Here, we take a look at ten of the most expensive divorces in Bollywood history that shook the industry.

1. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood’s Greek God, and Sussanne Khan, a renowned interior designer, were childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in 2000. Their marriage, which seemed picture-perfect from the outside, ended in 2014. The divorce settlement was reportedly one of the most expensive in Bollywood, with Hrithik paying Sussanne around ₹380 crore. Despite their separation, they maintain a cordial relationship and co-parent their two sons.

2. Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor, a member of the legendary Kapoor family, married industrialist Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The marriage hit troubled waters, and they eventually separated in 2014. Their divorce proceedings were highly publicized, with reports suggesting that Sanjay paid Karisma bonds worth ₹14 crore as alimony, along with a luxurious house in Mumbai and an undisclosed sum for the children’s welfare.

3. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SimplyAmina 🌴 (@simplyaminaofficial)

Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi, married Amrita Singh, who was twelve years his senior, in 1991. The couple had two children, Sara and Ibrahim. They divorced in 2004 after thirteen years of marriage. Saif reportedly paid ₹5 crore as alimony to Amrita, which included a significant portion of his earnings at the time, to ensure the well-being of their children. He also paid 1 lakh per month until his son was to come of age.

4. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan, the perfectionist of Bollywood, married Reena Dutta in 1986. They had two children together before they divorced in 2002. The divorce settlement was discreet, but sources indicate that Aamir ensured Reena received around ₹50 crore to secure the future of their children. Aamir’s commitment to maintaining a friendly relationship with Reena post-divorce set a benchmark in Bollywood.

5. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar, the multi-talented actor, director, and producer, married celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. After sixteen years of marriage, they announced their separation in 2016. The divorce was reportedly amicable, with Farhan agreeing to a generous settlement, which included a one-time alimony payment, their bungalow Vipassana and the custody of their two daughters being shared.

6. Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Pillai

Sanjay Dutt’s second marriage to model Rhea Pillai ended in divorce in 2008. The couple’s separation was a topic of much speculation, with reports suggesting that Sanjay paid Rhea a considerable alimony amount. The settlement also included 2 luxurious sea-facing apartments in Mumbai and a car, ensuring Rhea’s financial stability post-divorce.

7. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

Arbaaz Khan, actor-producer and younger brother of Salman Khan, married actress and model Malaika Arora in 1998. The couple, who were seen as one of Bollywood’s most stylish duos, announced their separation in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2017. The settlement reportedly included Arbaaz providing a substantial alimony sum of around ₹10-15 crore to Malaika, along with joint custody of their son, Arhaan.

8. Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulkit Samrat Fan Page (@pulkit_samrat_fanpage)

Pulkit Samrat, known for his roles in films like Fukrey, married Shweta Rohira, a journalist and Salman Khan’s rakhi sister, in 2014. The marriage, however, was short-lived, and they separated in 2015. The divorce was settled amicably, with Pulkit reportedly paying a significant sum as alimony to Shweta, ensuring her financial independence post-divorce.

Divorces, though painful and challenging, are a part of life, even in the glamorous world of Bollywood. The financial settlements might make headlines, but the emotional journey is often more profound. These high-profile separations remind us that behind the glitz and glamor, celebrities are human too, facing the same trials and tribulations as everyone else.

Must Read: “Beta, Yaad Rakhna…”: Akshay Kumar Blasts Troll Questioning Him “Chaar Film Kyu Karta Hai Saal Mein?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News