Akshay Kumar is going through a tough time in his career with back-to-back failures at the box office. But what’s been worse is people unnecessarily trolling him for doing 3-4 films per year. The Khel Khel Mein actor has now responded to the haters with a savage response. Scroll below for all the details!

Unfortunately, Akshay’s luck has not been in his favor since Bell Bottom (2021). He’s seen as many as 8-9 failures, including Mission Raniganj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the latest being Sarfira. His star power has been impacted significantly, which is why the positive word-of-mouth is also not converting into footfalls for many of his recent releases.

In a recent conversation with Shark Tank’s Ghazal Alagh, Akshay Kumar revealed that he is often questioned, “Chaar film kyu karta hai saal mein?” The superstar is also suggested to do one film, to which he responds by asking what he will do the rest of the time at home. “Tere ghar mein aaun?” asked the superstar.

Akshay Kumar continued, “Many people who tell the other people ki ye bahoot kaam karte hein. Beta, yaad rakhna lucky are those people who get work. Yahan kaam nahi milta… roz koi na koi bolta hai berozgaari chal rahi hai ye chal raha hai wo chal raha hai… jisko kaam mil raha hai usko toh karne do (Remember, lucky are those people who get work. Here, every day someone says there is unemployment, this is happening, that is happening… if someone is getting work, let them do it).”

Meanwhile, Akshay is recently seen in Sarfira, which is his 150th film in the leading role. The movie revolves around a man who aims to create an affordable airline for low-economy people but has to defeat several enemies in his journey.

Sarfira was released on July 12, 2024, to positive reviews but has earned only 20 crores at the box office so far.

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Khel Khel Mein. The Mudassar Aziz dircetorial also stars Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal. It is slated for a release on Independence Day 2024.

