The actor discussed the various roles that helped make him a household name in Bollywood. A well-known role he played was in his father Rakesh Roshan’s film Koi… Mil Gaya. In that film, he played Rohit Mehra, a character who struggles with his growth. Critics praised his performance in this role highly.

Hrithik’s portrayal of Rohit demonstrated his ability to take on a variety of difficult roles. It was more than just acting; it was about giving the character nuance and reality so that the audience could relate to it. This part brought Hrithik’s ability to engage an audience through performance to the forefront. It’s among the factors contributing to his respectability as a Bollywood actor.

In a recent interview, Hrithik revealed a personal connection to Rohit’s character, revealing that he experienced childhood bullying due to his stutter, which is similar to Rohit’s experiences in the film.

Roshan’s Personal Struggles Shaped His Acting Career

Roshan claimed that he fully identified with Rohit’s persona. He remembered being teased because of his stutter, and at times he would cry to his mother and not want to go to school. Roshan also revealed that he had experienced a real-life incident that was similar to the one portrayed in the film, in which Raj and his friends wrecked Rohit’s scooter. He recalled how older boys had destroyed his beloved BMX cycle, an incident that broke his heart.

Roshan clarified that these personal struggles gave him the emotional awareness required to play Rohit with authenticity. He highlighted that he had a deep understanding of Rohit’s character because he had experienced similar things as a child, which made it simpler to portray his heart and vulnerability on screen.

Despite his success, Roshan admitted that the emotional impact of these incidents lingered with him. He admitted that the traumatized part of him from those experiences has never fully matured, serving as a source of vulnerability when portraying emotionally charged scenes.

Must Read: Exclusive! “Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Lack Of Love’ May Soon Lead To Separation But Daughter Aaradhya Is Holding Them Together”: Astrologer Predicts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News