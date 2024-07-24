Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned celebrity astrologer, has often successfully predicted the events in the lives of several celebrities. In an exclusive piece for KoiMoi, he has now shared some insights into the lives of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, amidst the ongoing buzz.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were married in 2007, in his Juhu house, Prateeksha. The couple welcomed their first child, Aaradhya Bachchan, in November 2011.

Recently, a simple Instagram move by Abhishek Bachchan sparked a lot of chaos online. When he liked a divorce-related post, rumors about his split from Aishwarya Rai spread even further. Fans were, however, relieved to learn that the genuine reason for Abhishek’s like was that Zirak Marker, Aishwarya‘s lifelong friend, contributed to the article mentioned in the Instagram post.

Guruji however believes that there is more to the relationship than we know. Astrologically speaking, both were not destined to get married. Mutual respect and their love for Aaradhya have been the key to holding the couple together. As per their birth charts, separation was in the cards a very long time ago, but Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, both mature adults, tried their best to work out the relationship.

Every relationship has its pros and cons, as Guruji mentions often, and factors like family, cultural differences, and other issues can affect marriages in a very unpredictable manner. As per their birth charts, the couple could have different opinions, mindsets, and learning. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya have a Kaal Sarp Dosh in their Kundlis, which can have a very negative impact on a relationship. Additionally, Aishwarya is also Maanglik.

Guruji predicts that the couple could separate shortly, due to circumstantial reasons. We cannot say whether divorce is in the cards, but a separation is most likely. However, the couple will still hold the utmost respect for each other and will have a lifelong friendship. Their relationship could be lacking love at a point, and they will decide to separate in the upcoming years.

Abhishek Bachchan is a practical, intellectual, and emotional being, whereas Aishwarya Rai, in addition to being sentimental, is a strong-minded woman. They will be able to handle everything that comes their way and emerge stronger in the end. Guruji wishes them both a bright future and all the happiness in the world.

Must Read: 5 Highest-Paid Bollywood Actresses Ranked: Deepika Padukone Is Unbeatable, Earns 100% More Salary Than Shraddha Kapoor; Alia Bhatt Beats Her ‘Icon’ Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News