Vir Hirani Pritam and Pedro ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vir Hirani, son of acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has made a promising acting debut with the series Pritam and Pedro. Now streaming, the show has garnered widespread praise, with Vir earning appreciation for his impressive performance. Apart from his acting, the newcomer has also stolen everyone’s heart with his charm and cuteness. With his adorable looks and endearing personality, he has emerged as the nation’s new crush, and fans are going crazy over him. The handsome newcomer has now also secured a spot on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities of the Week list.

Vir Hirani Earns A Spot On IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List

Yes, Vir Hirani, the nation’s new crush, has earned a place among IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities of the Week. The rankings are determined by more than 250 million fans monthly from around the world, making it a testament to Vir’s rapidly growing popularity among audiences.

With such a remarkable impact through his debut series itself, Vir Hirani has undoubtedly announced his arrival in the industry. It will be exciting to see where his journey takes him next, and all eyes are now on what this charming young actor has in store for audiences.

Vir Hirani Shines In Pritam And Pedro

Vir Hirani is starring in Pritam And Pedro, which also stars Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. It is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun. The series is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, bringing his signature storytelling to the digital space for the first time. Pritam And Pedro premiered on JioHotstar on July 3.

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