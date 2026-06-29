Planning your next binge session? We’ve curated a list of movies and TV shows you can watch on OTT this week! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The upcoming week has something for everyone, with major franchise returns, exciting originals, and stories spanning multiple genres. From Netflix’s latest Enola Holmes adventure starring Millie Bobby Brown to Prime Video’s prequel to the Legally Blonde franchise, there’s plenty to look forward to. JioHotstar brings a Hindi film centered on a generations-old curse, while ZEE5 premieres a Malayalam horror series steeped in mythology. And that’s just the beginning. To discover all the new OTT releases arriving between June 29 and July 5, 2026, along with their release dates, plot details, and trailers, scroll down.

Netflix

Enola Holmes 3 – July 1

Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, in the third installment of the franchise. Sherlock has been kidnapped, and she must rescue him. But there is a catch. She is about to get married in Malta. Does she have to choose between her existing family and her new married life?

Super Subbu (Telugu) – July 2

The protagonist, Subramanyam Chillukuri Rao, played by Sundeep Kishan, is the son of Kukateshwar Rao, a schoolteacher portrayed by Murali Sharma, who never wanted his son to have any romantic experiences with women or engage in self-pleasure. Ironically, Subramanyam lands a job teaching sex education to adults in a remote village. As he leaves behind his city life for rural life, he encounters several challenges in his new career path.

Prime Video

Isakapatnam (Telugu) – July 2

A seven-episode action thriller, Isakapatnam, set in the 1990s in the fictional land of Isakapatnam, where the region and its port are ruled by Naidu, played by Samuthirakani. His own daughter, Bharati, played by Aishwarya Rajesh, is one of the challengers to his power and authority, alongside several others.

Elle – July 1

The prequel to Legally Blonde, set six years before the events of the film, takes place in 1995 and follows a teenage Elle after she relocates from Los Angeles to Seattle when her father accepts a new job there. It explores her struggles and the challenges that shape the future career we see in Legally Blonde.

JioHotstar

Mollywood Times (Malayalam) – July 3

Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s Mollywood Times stars Naslen as Vineeth Madhavan, an aspiring filmmaker determined to make his mark with his debut feature. Inspired by M. Night Shyamalan’s career since childhood, Vineeth dreams of becoming a celebrated director. Blending dark humor with satire, the film serves as the second installment in the director’s Success Trilogy, following Mukundan Unni Associates.

Pritam and Pedro (Hindi) – July 3

A cybercrime comedy thriller set in Goa, where Pedro, played by Arshad Warsi, is a police officer recently transferred to the cybercrime cell. He doesn’t understand anything about his new role and just wants to get out of the cybercrime cell. When the Chief Minister’s young son is kidnapped, rescuing the child becomes his chance to secure a transfer to any branch he wants. Helping him in this mission is cyber expert Pritam, played by Vir Hirani.

Tavvai (Hindi) – June 29

With Hindu mythology at its core and a generational curse driving the story, it begins with a king in the 1800s committing an act so evil that it invokes Tavvai, the goddess of misfortune, upon the people of that land. Even generations later, they remain haunted by the curse. Is there a way for them to escape it, and what are the descendants supposed to do in such a situation?

Zee5

Muthassi (Malayalam) – July 3

A mythological horror thriller set on the Kerala–Karnataka border, revolving around generations of supernatural occurrences surrounding a family. Leela falls in love with and marries Rajan. His ancestral home is believed by the locals to be a place of superstition and supernatural activity. When they have their first child, things in their lives begin to change.

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