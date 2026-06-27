House Of The Dragon Season 3 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

House of the Dragon Season 3 begins with one of the biggest battles in the series so far, raising the stakes in the civil war between Team Black and Team Green. As dragons continue to shape the conflict, several legendary beasts have changed riders, while others have fallen in battle. The new season also opens with heartbreaking deaths that could change the course of the Dance of the Dragons forever.

Here’s a complete guide to the dragons, their riders, and the biggest deaths so far in Season 3.

House Of The Dragon Dragon Family Tree: Every Dragon & Rider

Team Black Dragons

1. Syrax – Rider: Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen

Syrax is Rhaenyra’s loyal yellow she-dragon and one of the most recognizable dragons in the series. She has carried Rhaenyra since her youth and remains her primary mount throughout the war. Although she has not seen as much combat as some of the other dragons, Syrax continues to symbolize Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

2. Caraxes – Rider: Prince Daemon Targaryen

Nicknamed the Blood Wyrm, Caraxes is one of the fiercest dragons alive. His long, lean body and aggressive nature make him one of Westeros’ deadliest dragons. Together, Daemon and Caraxes have fought in the Stepstones campaign and remain among Team Black’s strongest assets.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

3. Vermax – Rider: Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Vermax was Jace’s trusted dragon and played an important role in helping him travel across Westeros to gather support for Rhaenyra. In Season 3, Vermax joins the Battle of the Gullet but is struck by multiple harpoons before crashing into the sea. The dragon dies during the battle, alongside his rider.

4. Moondancer – Rider: Lady Baela Targaryen

Although smaller than many dragons, Moondancer is exceptionally fast and agile. Baela rides the dragon into the Battle of the Gullet, where the pair fight alongside Team Black against the Triarchy fleet.

5. Seasmoke – Rider: Addam of Hull

Originally bonded with Laenor Velaryon, Seasmoke remained riderless after Laenor’s disappearance. The dragon later chose Addam of Hull as its new rider, making Addam one of Rhaenyra’s newest dragonriders.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

6. Vermithor – Rider: Hugh

Known as the Bronze Fury, Vermithor was once ridden by King Jaehaerys I Targaryen and is one of the largest dragons still alive after Vhagar. During the Red Sowing, Hugh successfully claims the massive dragon, giving Team Black another powerful weapon.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

7. Silverwing – Rider: Ulf

Silverwing, once Queen Alysanne’s dragon, also finds a new rider during the Red Sowing. She accepts Ulf, whose Targaryen blood allows him to bond with the ancient she-dragon despite his questionable reputation.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

8. Sheepstealer – Rider: Rhaena Targaryen

One of Westeros’ wild dragons, Sheepstealer, lives independently and feeds mainly on sheep. In the series, Rhaena appears to tame the dragon, replacing the storyline from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, where the dragon is claimed by Nettles.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

9. Tyraxes – Rider: Prince Joffrey Velaryon

Tyraxes is still a young dragon and has not yet participated in major battles. The dragon remains bonded with Joffrey Velaryon.

10. Stormcloud – Rider: Prince Aegon the Younger

Stormcloud is also very young and stays away from the main fighting while protecting Rhaenyra’s younger children.

Team Green Dragons

1. Vhagar – Rider: Prince Aemond Targaryen

Vhagar is the oldest, largest, and most powerful living dragon in Westeros. Once ridden by Queen Visenya during Aegon’s Conquest, the legendary dragon is now bonded with Prince Aemond. Vhagar has already killed Lucerys and Arrax, defeated Princess Rhaenys and Meleys at Rook’s Rest, and continues to be Team Green’s greatest military advantage.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

2. Sunfyre – Rider: King Aegon II Targaryen

Sunfyre is famous for his brilliant golden scales and is often described as the most beautiful dragon alive. During the Battle of Rook’s Rest, Sunfyre is badly injured after fighting Meleys and being caught in Vhagar’s attack. Although still alive, the dragon remains severely wounded.

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

3. Dreamfyre – Rider: Queen Helaena Targaryen

Dreamfyre is one of the oldest dragons in Westeros. Despite Aemond’s urging Helaena to ride into battle, she refuses, choosing not to take part in the bloodshed. As a result, Dreamfyre has remained largely absent from the war.

4. Tessarion – Rider: Prince Daeron Targaryen

Known as the Blue Queen because of her striking blue scales and blue flames, Tessarion finally enters the story with Daeron Targaryen. The dragon’s arrival gives Team Green another major aerial weapon as the conflict expands.

Wild Dagons Still Alive

Several dragons remain without permanent riders. One of them is the Cannibal, it is the mysterious wild dragon believed to feed on other dragons. Another one still alive is Grey Ghost, a shy wild dragon known for feeding on fish and avoiding humans. Sheepstealer, now apparently bonded with Rhaena, was previously one of the three famous wild dragons of Dragonstone.

Major Deaths in House of the Dragon Season 3

Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

The biggest death of the season so far is Prince Jacaerys Velaryon. After suspecting Alicent’s proposal is a trap, Jace argues against sending Rhaenyra into danger. Instead, he secretly locks his mother inside her chambers and flies into battle himself on Vermax alongside Baela and Moondancer.

The Battle of the Gullet quickly descends into chaos when Rhaena unexpectedly arrives riding the wild dragon Sheepstealer. During the battle, Vermax is struck by harpoons and crashes into the sea. Jace escapes the dragon but is fatally hit by multiple arrows, marking one of the most emotional deaths in the series. His death leaves Rhaenyra mourning a second son after Lucerys.

Admiral Sharako Lohar

Sharako Lohar also dies during the Battle of the Gullet after pursuing Lord Corlys Velaryon. Driven by years of hatred toward Corlys rather than loyalty to Team Green, Lohar finally confronts the Sea Snake. When Corlys falls into the water after his ship is destroyed, Alyn of Hull attacks Lohar, drowning her before stabbing her in the neck.

Unlike the television series, George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood has Lohar survive the Battle of the Gullet, making this one of the show’s biggest deviations from the source material.

With dragons falling, new riders emerging, and major characters dying, House of the Dragon Season 3 pushes the Dance of the Dragons into its deadliest phase yet, setting the stage for an even more destructive war for the Iron Throne.

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