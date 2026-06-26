Prime Video Alliance ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Prime Video’s first-ever daily reality show Alliance has officially opened its doors, and the premiere episode revealed one thing from the get-go—yahaan ally se zyaada lies hain. What began as 16 celebrities entering the game with people they trusted quickly turned into a lesson in survival.

Hosted by charismatic Kunal Kemmu, the reality show introduced its unique format, where Allies are divided into four groups—Kings, Warriors, Legends, and Hunters. Their fate is determined by a points system, rankings, and strategic gameplay, with those falling behind finding themselves vulnerable. But the biggest catch? Alliances aren’t built to last. Equations can change, loyalties can shift, and new players will continue entering the game every week. In Alliance, friendship may get you through the front door, but strategy is what keeps you inside.

Daisy, Kushal & Vanshaj Spark Early Drama

The first episode wasted no time stirring the pot. While Daisy Shah playfully wondered what it would be like having both Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon under the same roof, their first interaction turned out to be far friendlier than expected. Was it the beginning of an unexpected friendship or simply a temporary truce before the game truly begins? Elsewhere, Vanshaj Singh’s remarks around age didn’t go unnoticed, with Kushal Tandon calling him out and making it clear he wasn’t impressed. What started as a few comments quickly turned into one of the first tense equations inside the house, with Kushal openly labelling Vanshaj a “badtameez baccha” and admitting he’d rather avoid crossing paths with him altogether. Rivalries may not have been officially declared yet, but the warning shots have certainly been fired.

Ravi Kishan’s Entry Brings The First Big Twist

But just as the first cracks and cold vibes began to emerge, Ravi Kishan’s arrival changed the mood entirely. Rivalries were briefly forgotten as contestants across the board reacted with excitement, admiration, and more than a little starstruck energy. The game took an unexpected turn when Kunal Kemmu introduced the season’s first major twist. Just as the Allies thought they were settling into their partnerships, they learned that the duos they had entered with would no longer be playing together.

The announcement left the house stunned, with Ravi Kishan admitting that the shock briefly made him consider walking away from the game. Following the dramatic reshuffle, Ravi Kishan, Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, and Armaan Khera emerged as the Kings. Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya, Sabby Suri, and Riva Kishan joined the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Ruhee Dosani, and Nikhil Chinapa formed the Warriors, while Niti Taylor, Mini Mathur, Arsalan Goni, and Zaid Darbar became the Legends.

Nikhil Chinapa’s Shocking Move Stuns Warriors

And just when it looked like the episode had played all its cards, Alliance had one more surprise in store. Every contestant was offered the chance to walk away from their newly formed alliance and switch sides. While most chose to stay put, Nikhil Chinapa did the unexpected and accepted the offer, leaving his fellow Warriors stunned. Strategic masterstroke, calculated risk, or the first sign of betrayal? More importantly, which alliance will Nikhil choose next?

With alliances already shifting, rivalries already brewing, and loyalties already being tested, Alliance has well and truly begun.

Fresh episodes drop daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.

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