From Bigg Boss 7 To Alliance, How Much Has Kushal Tandon’s Salary Grown? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kushal Tandon returned to a reality show after a gap of over a decade. The actor is one of the most popular names on Indian television. Despite his time away from reality shows, Kushal has definitely not forgotten how to conduct himself on them. The actor is currently one of the most prominent participants of Prime Video’s Alliance. While he has been at the center of controversies, he is also being lauded for his game.

Kushal Tandon’s Salary: Bigg Boss 7 vs Alliance

The actor appeared on Salman Khan‘s Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and grabbed headlines with his dramatic journey. Viewers still remember him for his controversial exits from the house. The makers first evicted him during the initial weeks after he displayed violent behaviour towards VJ Andy. He later attempted a temporary exit before the finale, and the makers eventually evicted him again in a mid-week elimination shortly before the finale.

In Bigg Boss 7, Kushal was reportedly paid 5 lakh per week. He stayed in the house for roughly 11-12 weeks, excluding his brief exit from the show. He earned approximately 55-60 lakh on the show. Kushal then appeared on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 in 2014. However, his fee for the show has not been disclosed publicly.

Kushal Returns To Reality TV As Highest Paid Contestant

After a 12-year break from reality television, Kushal returned with Alliance India. According to reports, he has been paid 1.5 crore for the entire season. He is the highest-paid contestant on the show. Sohail Khan entered the show as a wild card entrant and is reportedly being paid 40 lakh per week. If he stays till the end, his pay might surpass that of Kushal Tandon.

From Bigg Boss 17 to Alliance, Kushal has seen a growth of approximately 182% in his salary.

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Must Read: Alliance: Kushal Tandon or Sohail Khan- Who Is The Highest Paid Contestant On The Reality Show?



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