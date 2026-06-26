Raja Shivaji OTT Release Update!(Photo Credit –Jio Studios)



Riteish Deshmukh surpassed all our expectations with his Marathi directorial, Raja Shivaji. Co-starring Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others, the historical action drama has now arrived online after a blockbuster box office run. Scroll below for the OTT release update!

When and where to watch Raja Shivaji online?

According to the official update by producers Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji is now streaming online on Netflix. It arrived on the digital platform today, i.e, on June 26, 2026. Genelia Deshmukh’s co-starrer is available to watch in both Hindi and Marathi.

Fans, especially in the Marathi belt, would be over the moon. The historical action drama drew impressive footfalls during its theatrical run. But this would be the much-awaited opportunity for fans who missed watching the blockbuster on the big screens.

Revisiting Raja Shivaji’s Box Office Success

Released in theatres on Maharashtra Day (May 1, 2026), Raja Shivaji opened to positive reviews. It ran for 6 weeks at the Indian box office, accumulating 105.68 crore net, which converts to about 124.7 crore in gross total. Riteish Deshmukh’s film also earned 5 crore gross at the overseas box office. Its worldwide total wrapped up at 129.7 crore.

Made on a budget of 75 crore, Raja Shivaji gained the plus verdict in its lifetime. It became the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

More about Raja Shivaji

The historical action drama is based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. It is the most expensive Marathi film ever made, with a budget of 75 crore. The ensemble cast featured Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. It was jointly produced by Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.

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