Welcome To The Jungle X Review Out!(Photo Credit –Instagram)



Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the Welcome To The Jungle team have passed the opening day test with flying colors. The early reviews are pouring in on X (formerly Twitter), and netizens are calling it a “paisa wasool entertainer.”

Welcome To The Jungle is an action-adventure comedy, the third installment of the Welcome franchise. Ahmed Khan took over the director’s hat, and he did not disappoint with his big casting coup, including Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

Fans call Akshay Kumar “king of comedy”

This is Akshay Kumar’s second comedy release of 2026. He earlier delivered with Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, which is a box office success. The superstar has lived upto the expectations with his double role in Welcome To The Jungle as cine-goers laud his performance.

A user wrote, “#Welcome3 Is A Decent Entertainer With Brainrot Moments,So Don’t Use Too Much Logic. Some Scenes Work, Some Fall Flat. The Editing Hurts The Film But As Usual #AkshayKumar Excels In His Fav. Genre. Overall It’s A Decent Timepass Entertainer. 2.75/5″

#Welcome3 Is A Decent Entertainer With Brainrot Moments,So Don't Use Too Much Logic. Some Scenes Work, Some Fall Flat. The Editing Hurts The Film But As Usual #AkshayKumar Excels In His Fav. Genre. Overall It's A Decent Timepass Entertainer.



⭐⭐✨2.75/5#WelcomeToTheJungle pic.twitter.com/guaytvxu8H — Mr Jaat (@Mrjaat0007) June 26, 2026

A review read, “#WelcomeToTheJungle : It’s Interval and This one is full on paisa wasool popcorn entertainer #AkshayKumar is the ultimate king of Comedy The rest of starcast shines throughout.. The best part is everyone in the theatre is laughing and enjoying… Now all eyes on 2nd half”

#WelcomeToTheJungle : It's Interval and This one is full on paisa wasool popcorn entertainer 🔥 #AkshayKumar is the ultimate king of Comedy 😃

The rest of starcast shines throughout..

The best part is everyone in the theatre is laughing and enjoying…



Now all eyes on 2nd half — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) June 26, 2026

Another wrote, “#WelcomeToTheJungle 4/5 A high octane masala ride. Akshay’s double role and Bigger Star Cast firing on all cylinders. Comedy and nostalgia lands and “Uncha Lamba Kad” hits Hard Tbh movie stands on basic plot but the main thing is zerobrain fun that delivers. A must watch”

#WelcomeToTheJungle 4/5 ⭐



A high octane masala ride. Akshay’s double role and Bigger Star Cast firing on all cylinders. Comedy and nostalgia lands and "Uncha Lamba Kad" hits Hard



Tbh movie stands on basic plot but the main thing is zerobrain fun that delivers. A must watch pic.twitter.com/omvee2u9Da — Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) June 26, 2026

“Paisa wasool entertainer”

The other aspects of the film have also struck the right chords. Viewers are loving the brain-rot comedy.

A user shared, “#WelcomeToTheJungle Review Overall a fun brain rot comedy That offers good fan service Mass entertainment 3 Stars”

#WelcomeToTheJungle Review

Overall a fun brain rot comedy

That offers good fan service

Mass 🔥 entertainment

🌟 ⭐ 🌟

3 Stars — Rayan (@RAYANCINAMvx) June 26, 2026

Another wrote, “ 4.2/5 #OneWordReview… #WelcomeToTheJungle: ENTERTAINING WILD… LOUD… FUN… A crazy comedy ride packed with laughs, energetic performances and nonstop madness, despite a slightly slow second half. Verdict: A PURE MASALA FUN RIDE “

⭐ 4.2/5#OneWordReview…#WelcomeToTheJungle: ENTERTAINING

WILD… LOUD… FUN… A crazy comedy ride packed with laughs, energetic performances and nonstop madness, despite a slightly slow second half.



Verdict: A PURE MASALA FUN RIDE 🔥#WelcomeToTheJungle 🌴🔥#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/3YbmtiEsxy — Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) June 26, 2026

“#WelcomeToTheJungle It’s an entertaining watch. Movies work on humour and brain rot comedy. The family audience will definitely enjoy it; people were laughing like hell in the theatre. #AkshayKumar,” read a tweet.

#WelcomeToTheJungle ⭐️⭐️⭐️



It’s an entertaining watch. Movies work on humour and brain rot comedy.

The family audience will definitely enjoy it; people were laughing like hell in the theatre.#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/EaD9GLPMRf — BollywoodFirst (@chandra93111) June 26, 2026

A user shared, “I think #WelcomeToTheJungle is going to be big hit. The first half is insanely funny and 2nd half despite having a crap story, it still does have some good humour. Average comedy movies go on to do well and this one is a very good comedy film. Expecting 250cr+ final going bullish”

I think #WelcomeToTheJungle is going to be big hit. The first half is insanely funny and 2nd half despite having a crap story, it still does have some good humour. Average comedy movies go on to do well and this one is a very good comedy film. Expecting 250cr+ final going bullish — Ayush (@987_jain) June 26, 2026

Another wrote, “#Welcometothejungle Review Rating – */5* “An Entertaining BrainRot” #Akshaykumar Is in Top Form Dialogues are Very Entertaining #sunielshetty #Johnnylever They Are Fantastic Rest of the cast Are Good Also Direction by Ahmed khan is Good”

#Welcometothejungle Review

Rating – ⭐⭐⭐*/5*

"An Entertaining BrainRot"#Akshaykumar Is in Top Form

Dialogues are Very Entertaining #sunielshetty #Johnnylever They Are Fantastic Rest of the cast Are Good Also Direction by Ahmed khan is Good 💯🔥#dishapatani #trending #review pic.twitter.com/Www2LzYLdD — VASU KAPOOR ( Filmydunniyaaa ) (@moviereview1684) June 26, 2026

More about the action adventure comedy

Released on June 26, 2026, Welcome To The Jungle is jointly produced by Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films. It is reportedly loosely based on Ben Stiller’s Tropic Thunder.

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Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 Day To Go): 277% In Last 19 Hours, Yet To Open In Full-Force!

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