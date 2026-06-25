Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Update! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Bollywood romantic comedy Cocktail 2 is now chasing the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starer is maintaining a healthy momentum. It is also inches away from entering Shahid Kapoor’s top 3 highest-grossing films of all time. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Cocktail 2 Overseas Box Office Collection

In 6 days of its international run, Cocktail 2 has collected 32.66 crore gross. So far, the hold has been fantastic but starting tomorrow, it will battle against Welcome To The Jungle. Only time will tell if Homi Adajania’s directorial holds its fort and scores a half-century by its second weekend.

Post that, it will compete against Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla (57.55 crore) and Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (57.25 crore) among Bollywood’s highest overseas grossers of 2026.

Where does it stand worldwide?

The worldwide collection of Cocktail 2 has reached 115.03 crore gross. This includes domestic gross of 82.37 crore. The romantic comedy is now about 19 crore away from surpassing Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and entering Shahid Kapoor’s top 3 highest-grossers of all time. That is where it will likely conclude its run as surpassing Kabir Singh (368.3 crore) looks difficult.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office below:

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore R…Rajkumar: 101.21 crore O’Romeo: 123.1 crore Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Cocktail 2: 95.6 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 69.81 crore

India gross: 82.37 crore

Overseas gross: 32.66 crore

Worldwide gross: 115.03 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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