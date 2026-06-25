Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Update! (Photo Credit: Prime Video/Instagram)

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga is close to concluding two weeks at the box office. The period romantic drama is close to recovering half of its budget. It has also surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Jab We Met. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 13

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 2.6 crore net on day 13. It witnessed a slight growth from 2.5 crore garnered on second Monday. The momentum has been excellent despite competition from Cocktail 2. It is to be seen how Imtiaz Ali’s film performs after the arrival of Welcome To The Jungle.

The net box office collection in India reaches 32.45 crore. Made on a budget of 70 crore, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari starrer has recovered 46.35% of the total investment. It needs 37.55 crore more in the kitty to enter the safe zone. Including GST, the gross total currently stands at 38.29 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Day 8: 1.9 crore

Day 9: 4.35 crore

Day 10: 5.75 crore

Day 11: 2.5 crore

Day 12: 3.1 crore

Day 13: 2.6 crore

Total: 32.45 crore

Beats Jab We Met worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected 51.44 crore gross. This includes 13.15 crore from overseas circuits.

Main Vaapas Aaunga has surpassed the worldwide collection of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, which collected approximately 50.93 crore gross. Today, it will also beat Alia Bhatt’s Highway and Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 32.45 crore

Budget recovery: 46.35%

India gross: 38.29 crore

Overseas gross: 13.15 crore

Worldwide gross: 51.44 crore

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