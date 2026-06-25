Peddi Box Office Collection Day 21 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

There’s little hope left for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor led Peddi at the box office. The sports action drama has dropped below the one crore mark, amid competition from Maa Inti Bangaaram. It is getting further from the breakeven stage with every passing day. Scroll below for the day 21 report!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 21

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected 70 lakh on day 21. It witnessed a 12.5% drop compared to 80 lakh collected on the previous day. The decline has been constant since the beginning of the second week. The upcoming weekend would possibly be the last big opportunity to mint moolah, as it is nearing its saturation.

The cumulative total in India comes to 236.60 crore net, which is 279.18 crore in gross earnings. It will likely conclude its domestic run at around 250 crores, given the current pace. Including GST, the gross total currently stands at 279.18 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 193.55 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 34.45 crore

Day 16: 1.50 crore

Day 17: 1.95 crore

Day 18: 2.82 crore

Day 19: 83 lakh

Day 20: 80 lakh

Day 21: 70 lakh

Total: 236.60 crore

What is the budget of Peddi?

Buchi Babu Sana‘s Telugu sports action drama is mounted on a staggering budget of 350 crore. Peddi has recovered 67.6% of the reported investments. But still needs to earn 113.4 crore at the Indian box office to achieve the breakeven stage. That will be an impossible task now. A losing affair!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 21 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 236.60 crore

Budget recovery: 67.6%

India gross: 279.18 crore

Overseas gross: 52.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 332 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the day-wise box office collection for Peddi here.

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