Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 6: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits 150 Crore Post-COVID Cumulative Total!

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 6: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Eyeing A Hit Verdict!(Photo Credit –Instagram)



Samantha Ruth Prabhu is impressing with her latest action drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film has already recovered its entire budget at the box office and is now churning out profits. However, with its six-day total earnings, Samantha has hit a cumulative total collection of 150 crore at the box office with her post-COVID films. This marks a huge triumph in the actress’s career, who has been facing a dull run post-COVID.



Samantha’s Stamina Celebratory!

Following a solid first Monday and Tuesday, the film maintained an admirable grip on Wednesday as well. What makes this weekday impressive is the stellar efficiency of the film in not surrendering at the box office.



Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, June 24, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned another 2.5 crore at the box office across a massive 2,838 shows in India. The film registered an overall average occupancy of 20.3%, thanks to a strong family audience.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 5.35 crore

Day 2: 7.5 crore

Day 3: 10.10 crore

Day 4: 4.10 crore

Day 5: 3.5 crore

Day 6: 2.5 crore

Total: 33.2 crore

With this addition, the 6-day cumulative box office total for the film stands at a healthy 33.20 crore net in India. By adding this to Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s post-pandemic total, the actress celebrates a cumulative 150.72 crore net with five films.

Check out the box office earnings of all Samantha Ruth Prabhu films post-COVID (India Net Collection).

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: 41.79 crore

Yashoda: 20.2 crore

Shaakuntalam: 7.27 crore

Kushi: 48.26 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram: 33.2 crore

Total: 150.72 crore

Advertisement

Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram has recovered its entire investment at the box office, and the film is now eyeing a hit verdict at the box office. If it takes a good jump over the second weekend, this might not be a distant dream!



Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office (1 Day To Go): Needs Only 60K Ticket Sales To Enter Top 5 BMS Pre-Sales Of Akshay Kumar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News