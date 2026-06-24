Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram has pulled off a spectacular domestic achievement at the box office. While several mid-to-high budget ventures struggle to stay relevant through the first week, this BV Nandini Reddy directorial has sailed smoothly, recovering its entire budget in the first week itself! With this milestone, Samantha has successfully delivered the 5th profitable film for Tollywood in 2026.

Following a roaring opening weekend and a solid Monday hold, the film maintained a highly stable momentum on Tuesday as well. In fact, in 5 days, the Indian net collection of the film stands at 30.7 crore at the box office.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 5

On the 5th day, Tuesday, June 23, the film registered a net collection of 3.50 crore in India over 2,765 shows, which registered an average occupancy of 25.9%. Made on a controlled and highly safe budget of 30 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram has officially entered the profit zone.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 5.35 crore

Day 2: 7.5 crore

Day 3: 10.10 crore

Day 4: 4.10 crore

Day 5: 3.5 crore

Total: 30.7 crore

The real testimony to Samantha‘s film is its organic and consistent theatrical run is its explosive performance at the ticket window. On BookMyShow (BMS), the film has turned into a fireball and is currently on the verge of hitting the prestigious 1 million (10 lakh) ticket sales milestone!

Take a look at the daily breakdown of tickets booked on BMS so far:

Pre-Sales: 80,000

Day 1 (Friday): 163K

Day 2 (Saturday): 252.8K

Day 3 (Sunday): 208.6K

Day 4 (Monday): 90.1K

Day 5 (Tuesday): 72.6K

Total: 868K

Is Maa Inti Bangaaram A Hit

Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram is the fifth successful film of Tollywood in 2026. However, to claim a hit verdict for itself, it needs to earn a total of 60 crore at the box office. Given its current momentum, the film is safely eyeing a lifetime finish that will multiply its profits, cementing its status as an undisputed box office hit.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Ghabadkund Box Office Day 4: Needs 52 Lakh More To Become The 6th Highest-Grossing Marathi Film Of 2026

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