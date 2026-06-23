Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, is enjoying a favorable box office run. In fact, it is dominating the ticket windows amid the absence of significant competition. But how has the romantic comedy performed on its first Monday in comparison to Cocktail? Scroll below for the detailed report!

How much did Cocktail earn on its first Monday?

Back in 2012, Cocktail maintained a fantastic hold on its first Monday, collecting 6 crore at the Indian box office. It witnessed a 44% drop compared to the opening day collection of 10.75 crore. The trends were in favor, as the Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty starrer had become the talk of the town with positive reviews.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 4 Collection

On the other hand, Cocktail 2 garnered 6.90 crore on its first Monday. It saw a 51% drop from the opening day collection of 14.10 crore. The hold was strong considering it is facing competition from Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, among other releases.

Cocktail 2 vs Cocktail Box Office (4-Day Comparison)

Despite a bigger drop, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s spiritual sequel continues to maintain its lead. It has made a total collection of 57 crore in 4 days, which is 37% higher than the OG Cocktail, which stood at 41.65 crore after the first Monday.

Here’s the Cocktail 2 vs Cocktail day-wise box office breakdown of the opening weekend (net collection):

Day 1 : 14.10 crore VS 10.75 crore

: 14.10 crore VS 10.75 crore Day 2 : 17.15 crore VS 11.90 crore

: 17.15 crore VS 11.90 crore Day 3 : 18.85 crore VS 13 crore

: 18.85 crore VS 13 crore Day 4: 6.90 crore VS 6 crore

Total: 57 crore VS 41.65 crore

Check out the day-wise collection of Cocktail 2 in India and worldwide here.

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