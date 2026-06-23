Main Vaapas Aaunga is growing from strength to strength at the Indian box office. Imtiaz Ali’s period action drama has found its niche audience. It has passed the second Monday test with flying colors, showcasing impressive growth. Scroll below for the day 11 update!
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 11
According to the official update, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned 2.5 crore on day 11. It witnessed a 117% jump from the opening day of 1.15 crore and a 31% increase from the 1.9 crore collected last Friday. There has been strict competition from Cocktail 2, which is dominating the ticket windows. But clearly, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer is unbothered!
The total earnings at the Indian box office surge to 26.75 crore net. Against its budget of 70 crore, the period action drama has recovered 38% of its total cost. If it passes the Welcome To The Jungle storm this Friday, only the sky will be the limit!
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 12.25 crore
- Day 8: 1.9 crore
- Day 9: 4.35 crore
- Day 10: 5.75 crore
- Day 11: 2.5 crore
Total: 26.75 crore
Becomes Sharvari’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India!
Sharvari made her debut in 2021 with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Main Vaapas Aaunga is her 4th theatrical release since. In less than two weeks, it has emerged as the 2nd highest grosser of her career.
Check out Sharvari’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Munjya: 108 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga: 26.75 crore (11 days)
- Vedaa: 22.50 crore
- Bunty Aur Babli 2: 11.15 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 11 Summary
- Budget: 70 crore
- India net: 26.75 crore
- Budget recovery: 38%
- India gross: 31.56 crore
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