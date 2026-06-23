Main Vaapas Aaunga is growing from strength to strength at the Indian box office. Imtiaz Ali’s period action drama has found its niche audience. It has passed the second Monday test with flying colors, showcasing impressive growth. Scroll below for the day 11 update!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the official update, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned 2.5 crore on day 11. It witnessed a 117% jump from the opening day of 1.15 crore and a 31% increase from the 1.9 crore collected last Friday. There has been strict competition from Cocktail 2, which is dominating the ticket windows. But clearly, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer is unbothered!

The total earnings at the Indian box office surge to 26.75 crore net. Against its budget of 70 crore, the period action drama has recovered 38% of its total cost. If it passes the Welcome To The Jungle storm this Friday, only the sky will be the limit!

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Day 8: 1.9 crore

Day 9: 4.35 crore

Day 10: 5.75 crore

Day 11: 2.5 crore

Total: 26.75 crore

Becomes Sharvari’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India!

Sharvari made her debut in 2021 with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Main Vaapas Aaunga is her 4th theatrical release since. In less than two weeks, it has emerged as the 2nd highest grosser of her career.

Check out Sharvari’s highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Munjya: 108 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 26.75 crore (11 days) Vedaa: 22.50 crore Bunty Aur Babli 2: 11.15 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 11 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 26.75 crore

Budget recovery: 38%

India gross: 31.56 crore

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