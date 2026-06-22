Bollywood romantic comedy Cocktail 2 has packed a solid opening weekend at the worldwide box office. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer witnessed a steady upward trajectory, achieving 3 major records. Scroll below for a detailed day 3 report!

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 3

According to the official figures, Cocktail 2 amassed 85.6 crore gross in its first weekend at the worldwide box office. It collected 59.18 crore gross from India, while the remaining 26.42 crore gross comes from the overseas circuits.

A good response was expected at the domestic box office, but Homi Adajania’s directorial is surpassing expectations internationally as well! Back in 2012, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty led Cocktail had earned 123.38 crore gross worldwide. The spiritual sequel is yet to beat its domestic gross of 99 crore, but has already surpassed its overseas lifetime of 24.38 crore gross.

Beats Yeh Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai!

In only 3 days, Cocktail 2 has crossed the global lifetime of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (83.55 crore). It is now the highest-grossing romantic comedy of 2026 in Bollywood.

Shahid Kapoor’s 5th highest-grossing film!

It has also surpassed R… Rajkumar by a considerable margin to become Shahid Kapoor’s 5th highest-grossing film globally. Today, it will also comfortably beat Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 worldwide grossers of all time:

Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Kabir Singh: 278.24 crore O’Romeo: 123.1 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore Cocktail 2: 85.6 crore R…Rajkumar: 65.9 crore Udta Punjab: 59.6 crore Haider: 58.3 crore Kaminey: 41.3 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero: 37.8 crore

Also, Kriti Sanon’s 9th highest-grosser worldwide!

Kriti Sanon is also achieving new milestones at the global box office. She has delivered the 9th highest-grossing film of her career, by crossing Heropanti (77.9 crore).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the worldwide box office:

Adiupurush (2023): 395 crore Dilwale (2015): 394 crore Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crore Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 164 crore Crew (2024): 157.08 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): 140.41 crore Luka Chuppi (2019): 128.86 crore Bhediya (2022): 91.19 crore Cocktail 2: 85.6 crore Heropanti (2014): 77.9 crore

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 50.10 crore

India gross: 59.18 crore

Overseas gross: 26.42 crore

Worldwide gross: 85.6 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Must Read: Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 3: With 50 Crore+ Opening Weekend, Enters Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon’s Top 10 Highest-Grossers!

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