Following the massive global success of Manjummel Boys, director Chidambaram is back to commanding the ticket windows with his latest Malayalam survival thriller, Balan The Boy. Collaborating with powerhouse writer Jithu Madhavan of the Aavesham fame, the highly anticipated project has struck gold with both critics and audiences alike.

The edge-of-your-seat thriller witnessed great acceleration on Sunday, pushing its cumulative 3-day box office score to a highly lucrative spot. In just 72 hours of tracking, the thriller has officially managed to recover 35% of its entire production budget purely through its domestic theatrical run!

Balan The Boy Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, June 21, Balan The Boy earned 3 crore at the box office. Playing across a competitive 1,250 shows in India, the film registered an excellent overall average occupancy of 45.1% for Sunday.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 1.82 crore

Day 2: 2.35 crore

Day 3: 3 crore

Total: 7.17 crore

Following a decent opening day and a healthy Saturday jump, Balan The Boy went into overdrive on Day 3, earning 64.8% higher than the opening day. Mounted on a controlled budget of 22 crore, the thriller is aiming for a budget recovery. However, it will be difficult for the film to earn a hit tag!

Chidambaram enjoys a loyal following post Manjummel Boys, and the film is gaining traction due to good word-of-mouth. Rated 8.2 on IMDB, the official synopsis of the film says, “Follows a teenage boy searching for his missing mother following a turbulent childhood and her subsequent disappearance, exploring his search for closure and the truth about his past.” It also stars Jean Paul Lal, Girish AD, and Tovino Thomas in supporting roles alongside Adhisheshan K. R., Farzana Palathingal, and Muhammad Zinaan.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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