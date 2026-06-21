Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh, opened low at the Indian box office but has since found its audience, though collections remain on the lower side. Initially, it was Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past that won the four-way clash, but now this Imtiaz Ali directorial has overtaken it by showing a surprising trend. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Main Vaapas Aaunga earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Bollywood romantic drama witnessed the biggest day of its run so far on the second Saturday, day 9, with an estimated 4.35 crore. Compared to day 8’s 1.9 crore, it showed an excellent jump of 128.94% or 129%, indicating that the film has successfully managed to grab the attention of a segment of the audience. Overall, it has earned 18.5 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 21.83 crore gross.

For those who don’t know, Main Vaapas Aaunga was released amid a four-way clash, including Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, Governor, and Bharat Bhaggya Viddhaata. In the first week, the Haunted sequel took the lead, but now, the romantic drama has turned the tables, emerging as a winner of the clash.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 12.25 crore

Day 8 – 1.9 crore

Day 9 – 4.35 crore

Total – 18.5 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga is witnessing a rare trend

We rarely see a movie score higher than its opening day on any given day, and Main Vaapas Aaunga has defied that trend. It opened at 1.15 crore, and the same score was repeated on the first Monday (day 4). Rest on all days, the film has scored higher than day 1’s 1.15 crore, which is surprising. The trend is expected to remain the same even on weekdays.

However, despite going strong, the romantic drama might still be a major disappointment, given its reported budget of 70 crore.

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