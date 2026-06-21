Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, kept the winning momentum intact at the Indian box office on its first Saturday, day 2. On opening day, it exceeded expectations by crossing the 14 crore mark, and on the second day, it performed brilliantly by surpassing the 17 crore mark. In the meantime, it has already registered Bollywood’s fifth-biggest opening weekend of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Bollywood rom-com attracted more crowds in the urban centers on the first Saturday, day 2. It scored a solid 17.15 crore, thus registering another impressive day on the board. Compared to day 1’s 14.1 crore, the film showed a 21.63% jump. Overall, it has earned 31.25 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals a gross total of 36.87 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 14.1 crore

Day 2 – 17.15 crore

Total – 31.25 crore

Registers Bollywood’s 5th biggest opening weekend of 2026 already!

In just two days, Cocktail 2 has surpassed the 3-day collection of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (28.51 crore) to register Bollywood’s fifth-biggest opening weekend of 2026 in India. Today, on day 3, it will surpass O’Romeo‘s 34.51 crore, thus concluding its 3-day run by pulling off the fourth-biggest opening weekend of Bollywood this year. Considering the momentum, the film is likely to hit the 50 crore mark by the end of day 3.

Take a look at the biggest opening weekends for Bollywood films in 2026 (India net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 466 crore (4-day) Border 2 – 129.89 crore Bhooth Bangla – 65.65 crore O’Romeo – 34.51 crore Cocktail 2 – 31.25 crore (with 1 day remaining)

More about the film

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, and Luv Ranjan under the banners Maddock Films and Luv Films. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

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