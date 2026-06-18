Cocktail 2 is all set for release on June 19. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandana, the film has generated a lot of buzz, especially since it’s a sequel to the original, Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty caught in a love triangle. More importantly, Cocktail was a turning point in Deepika’s career, during which the actress was lauded for her portrayal of the carefree character Veronica in the film.

Going by Cocktail 2’s trailer, Kriti’s character seems to be similar, not just in terms of personality but also physical appearance. Like Deepika’s Veronica, Kriti’s character Ally is shown to be blasé and also sports long hair and a boho chic style like the actress from the previous film. In addition to the curiosity surrounding Cocktail 2’s plotline, Kriti’s trendy looks from the film have also struck a chord with fans who can’t stop gushing over how gorgeous the actress looks in her super chic beach-friendly attire.

Want to look like Kriti? Here’s a shopping guide to get clothes similar to her looks from Cocktail 2.

1. Floral Bandana, Bikini Top & Lace White Dress

India is experiencing an extremely hot summer, and what better way to beat it than with this super trendy look by Kriti, right? In the frame, Kriti Sanon is wearing a white bandana with an orange floral print and hints of green. It’s paired with a matching bikini top, which Kriti is seen sporting alongside a white lace see-through dress. This is the perfect outfit for a hot day at the beach, as it’s easy, breezy, and super comfy!

2. Red & Yellow Striped Bikini Top, Yellow Shrug & Crochet Skirt

In this photo, Kriti looks fresh and radiant in a red-and-white-striped bikini top. The actress is seen wearing a bikini top with a floral-printed white crochet skirt featuring tassels at the bottom. What we love is how her look has been accessorized with a lemon-yellow shirt-style shrug and a beaded waistlet. How cool, right? Kriti keeps it simple with her jewelry, wearing a multi-layered gold chain and matching hoop earrings, making her entire ensemble a perfect, fuss-free look for the summer.

3. Green & Brown Printed Mini Beach Dress

Kriti looks sensational in this green-and-brown printed beachwear, which she accessorizes with a multi-layered gold neckpiece and matching rings. Now this dress is absolutely on point to be worn at the beach, as it’s flowy and easy to carry on a hot summer day. You can dance around, sunbathe, and overall have a super chill time in this gorgeous beach dress!

4. Army Green Pleated Full-Sleeved Short Dress

This look of Kriti’s is proof that you can make a simple dress super fashionable by pairing it with the right accessories. In this photo, the actress takes a detour from her usual beachy looks with this military-green, full-sleeved, pleated short dress. While the dress in itself is simple and pretty, the thick brown belt with a silver buckle that the actress wears adds a spunk to the overall look. It is further enhanced with the delicate, long silver chain that Kriti wears and the beautiful Kutch mirrored jacket that she carries over her shoulder. So simple yet so chic!

5. Blue & Pink Gradient Bikini

Kriti looks smokin’ in this blue and pink gradient bikini. She’s kept the look simple by accessorizing it with a delicate multi-chain golden necklace. If you plan to go into the water, there’s nothing more comfortable than a bikini, worn the right way. If you’re conscious, it’s time to get rid of all that shyness and be bold and beautiful like Kriti is in her swimwear here!

6. Maroon Bikini Top With Multi-Printed Skirt

While being serenaded by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti looks striking in this maroon bikini top which she has worn with a multi-printed pleated skirt. The actress has accessorized her look with a long multi-layered chain. We love how easy yet trendy this look is, with Kriti keeping it minimal and serving us serious summer vibes!

7. Animal-cum-Striped Printed Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

This is possibly one of the most unique summer dresses that we have come across. Wouldn’t you agree? Kriti looks exquisite in this animal-cum-striped printed dress. While the animal print gives the ensemble a grungy look, the peach-striped fabric adds the perfect summer touch. The actress completes her look with black shorts she has worn beneath the dress and a pair of chic tan boots.

8. Printed Shrug With Maroon Bikini Top & Crochet White Skirt

Adding a shrug to any look gives it that added spruce it needs! Kriti looks dazzling in this maroon silk bikini top that she has paired with a multi-printed shrug. The actress is seen wearing a white crochet skirt, accessorized with a chic beaded waistlet and a gold multi-layered chain, which appears to be her signature jewelry in the film. And the sunrays beaming bright on Kriti are just amping up the look!

9. Red Crochet Skirt With White Backless Top

Crochet skirts seem to be Ally’s go-to in the film. Kriti is seen wearing a red one, which she has teamed with a white backless top and accessorized with a multicolored waistlet. In this look, the actress ditches her usual wavy hairdo and opts for a side-swept style with hair accessories. We love it!

10. Army Green Bikini Top With Matching Lace Slit Skirt

Who can forget Kriti’s stunning look from the film? Kriti took the internet by storm when she dropped the first posters of Cocktail 2 on Instagram, making fans gush over how stunning she looks. There’s a lot going on with this look, yet it all comes together perfectly. The actress is seen wearing an army green embellished bikini top, paired with a long, flowy lace skirt and an off-white, yellow shirt-style shrug. What adds to the look’s overall appeal are the accessories Kriti sports, including a rustic brown belt, chunky brown-and-gold bangles, and her signature golden multi-layered necklace. The actress’s look is completed with a matching crochet-beaded bag and tan flats. Kriti is a complete vision in this look!

With these breezy pieces we have put together for you, we are sure you are summer-ready and will look as amazing as Kriti does in Cocktail 2!

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