We’re just a few hours away from the big release of Cocktail 2. Yes, the much-awaited romantic comedy entertainer is hitting theaters tomorrow (June 19), and everyone is excited to see how it opens at the Indian box office. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film generated decent buzz on the ground and awareness of its release. Not big, but it is definitely targeting a decent-to-good start. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

The sequel factor benefits Cocktail 2

The most important thing working in the film’s favor is that it’s a sequel to a successful film. It’s a spiritual sequel to 2012’s Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Back in the day, the film was a big box-office success, and its soundtrack was a total banger. Over the years, the film maintained a good reputation. Such goodwill has definitely helped the sequel carry a genuine interest.

Promotional assets have worked decently

Regarding the promotional assets, the Jab Talak and Mashooqa songs have performed decently. Regarding the most important promotional asset, the trailer, it has been received well by viewers. The main target audience for Cocktail 2 seems to be the young audience, and the assets have managed to grab their attention. Given the urban feel, the film is having good buzz in big cities, giving it scope to do well in the absence of any major Hindi films.

Solid show count and lack of competition

Considering Maddock Films’ goodwill and the lack of competition, Cocktail 2 has managed to secure a solid count across India. As we write, the film has got around 9,200 shows, and with a few more hours to go before the release, it might hit the 10,000 mark. Apart from a strong show count, the rom-com also benefits from a solo release; with favorable word of mouth, there’s scope to attract good footfalls, as there’ll be no divide in the audience flow.

Cocktail 2 day 1 prediction

On the whole, considering the aforementioned factors and the face value, Cocktail 2 targets 8-10 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It gives the film a chance to crack Bollywood’s top 5 rom-com openers in the post-COVID era. To enter the list, the film must surpass Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (8.46 crore), a feat that looks possible.

Take a look at the top Bollywood rom-com openers post-COVID in India (net):

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 11.1 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 10.11 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 9.45 crore Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri – 8.46 crore

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