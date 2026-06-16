Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is the next big Bollywood release of 2026 after Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla. Considering the sequel factor and the overall face value, the rom-com positions itself for a decent-to-good start at the Indian box office. Going by the good pre-release buzz, the film is likely to hit double digits on its opening day, giving it a chance to enter Bollywood’s top 10 A-rated openers of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Cocktail 2’s A-rating generates interest among moviegoers

A couple of days back, it was officially out that the upcoming Cocktail sequel has been certified with an ‘A’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The development has piqued moviegoers’ curiosity, especially since A-rated films have been attracting significant attention in the post-pandemic era. Now, it will be interesting to see whether the upcoming rom-com benefits from the certification.

Where will Cocktail 2 stand among Bollywood’s top 10 A-rated openers?

With Cocktail 2 getting an ‘A’ rating, all eyes are now set on how it opens at the Indian box office. As mentioned in the beginning, it is targeting a start in double digits. It is likely to score 10-11 crore net on day 1, giving it an opportunity to enter Bollywood’s top 10 A-rated openers of all time.

To join the top 10 A-rated openers, Cocktail 2 must surpass Shootout At Wadala (10.1 crore), which looks achievable. It also has a chance to grab the 8th spot on the list, overtaking Veere Di Wedding (10.7 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 A-rated openers in India (net)

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Animal – 63.8 crore Dhurandhar – 28.6 crore Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Baaghi 4 – 13.2 crore Grand Masti – 12.5 crore Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crore Raaz 3 – 10.5 crore Shootout At Wadala – 10.1 crore

More about the film

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films). It is written by Luv Ranjan. The film serves as a spiritual sequel to 2012’s Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

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