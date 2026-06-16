Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is on the verge of concluding its worldwide theatrical run. While collections have already slowed down, post its OTT release on June 18, it’ll go down further. In the overseas market, the film has almost wrapped up its run, with a massive total, ranking third among Mollywood’s top grossers. It’ll finish below Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the overseas box office?

The Malayalam crime thriller is a blockbuster internationally, thanks to a strong run in the Middle East, North America (USA and Canada), and the UK (UK-Ireland). According to the recent update, the Middle East region has contributed a whopping $6.47 million+, which is equivalent to 61.17 crore+. The North American territory has contributed $1.97 million+, which is equivalent to 18.61 crore+ in Indian rupees. In the UK, it has earned $1.42 million+, which is 13.41 crore+ in Indian rupees.

Overall, Drishyam 3 has amassed a whopping 111.7 crore gross at the overseas box office in 26 days. It’s a solid total, making it Mohanlal’s second-highest-grossing film internationally after L2: Empuraan (142.25 crore).

To wrap up as Mollywood’s third-highest-grossing film internationally

With 111.7 crore, Drishyam 3 is currently the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film at the overseas box office, and it’ll wrap up its run in the same position. To claim the second spot, it must beat Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra (119.9 crore), which is 8.2 crore away. Considering it’s almost the end of the run for the Mohanlal starrer, it won’t be able to add another 8.21 crore to surpass Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers at the overseas box office:

L2: Empuraan – 142.25 crore Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 119.9 crore Drishyam 3 – 111.7 crore (26 days) Thudarum – 93.8 crore Vaazha 2 – 85.75 crore Manjummel Boys – 73.4 crore 2018 – 69.5 crore Aadu 3 – 61 crore Sarvam Maya – 60.6 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 59.5 crore

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