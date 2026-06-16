Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has sealed its fate at the Indian box office as a washout. On the opening day itself, it was clear that the film wouldn’t even reach a respectable total. Yes, reviews have been favorable, but they haven’t created urgency among moviegoers. In the opening weekend, it scored less than 4.5 crore, and as expected, it dropped below 1 crore. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Bollywood thriller scored an estimated 65 lakh on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 1 crore, it dropped by 35%, which is a good hold, but since overall collections are on the lower side, such a hold is of no use. Overall, it has earned 4.9 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 5.78 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 1 crore

Day 2 – 1.45 crore

Day 3 – 1.8 crore

Day 4 – 65 lakh

Total – 4.9 crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a major disappointment!

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was reportedly made on a budget of 45 crore, and has earned 4.9 crore net so far. So, in 4 days, it has recovered only 10.88% of the budget, or 11%. It is currently in a deficit of 40.1 crore or 89%. Considering the film’s poor pace, it won’t cover much distance and is heading for a lifetime collection of around 10 crore net or even lower. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it’ll secure a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 45 crore

India net collection – 4.9 crore

Recovery – 11%

Deficit – 40.1 crore

Deficit – 89%

More about the film

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by Kangana Ranaut, Babita Ashiwal, Shailesh R. Singh, Dhaval Gada, and Adi Sharmaa under the banners of Manikarnika Films, Paramhans Creations, Eunoia Films, and Floating Rocks Entertainment. It also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey in key roles.

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