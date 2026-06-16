Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, witnessed its first noticeable drop at the Indian box office on the fourth Monday. Week after week, the Marathi devotional drama raked in impressive numbers, so it’s entirely normal to see a bigger drop than expected on day 26. Already, a big chunk of Marathi moviegoers have watched the film on the big screen, and now it is enjoying a boost from repeat audiences. In the meantime, it has emerged as the most profitable Marathi film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 26 days?

The devotional drama scored an estimated 50 lakh on the fourth Monday, day 26. Compared to the fourth Friday, day 23’s 1.27 crore showed a 60.62% drop, which is more than the expected 50%. Overall, it has earned 68.72 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 81.08 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Day 23 – 1.27 crore

Day 24 – 1.4 crore

Day 25 – 1.8 crore

Day 26 – 50 lakh

Total – 68.72 crore

Deool Band 2 is now the most profitable Marathi film of 2026

Deool Band 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore, and has earned 68.72 crore net so far. So, in 26 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 58.72 crore. Calculated further, it equals a staggering 587.2% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

With 587.2% returns, Deool Band 2 has become the most profitable Marathi film of 2026. It surpassed Krantijyoti Vidyalay to grab the top spot. For those who don’t know, Krantijyoti Vidyalay scored 27.35 crore against a reported cost of 4 crore, thus enjoying 583.75% returns.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 68.72 crore

ROI – 58.72 crore

ROI% – 587.2%

Verdict – Super hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 4: Passes The Monday Test By Showing A Drop Of Just 12%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News