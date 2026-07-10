Deool Band 2 Box Office Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Snehal Tarde and Manoj Joshi starrer Deool Band 2 has concluded 50-glorious days in theatres. Pravin Tarde’s directorial is the second highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. It has crossed 640% profits in seven weeks, but will unfortunately miss the 100 crore mark. Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

How much has Deool Band 2 earned at the Indian box office?

In 50 days, Deool Band 2 has amassed 74.02 crore net, as per Sacnilk. It collected 36 lakh in its seventh week, which is commendable since most Marathi films do not even run in theatres for such a long period. Mind you, it was also facing competition from Ghabadkund.

The devotional drama is the second highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026, only behind Raja Shivaji (105.68 crore). It enjoyed an excellent journey, but will unfortunately miss clocking a century by a considerable margin of over 25 crore. There are more reasons to celebrate as the Deool Band sequel is also the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, after Raja Shivaji, Sairat, and Baipan Bhari Dev.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8 days): 30.2 crore

Week 2: 22.4 crore

Week 3: 11.15 crore

Week 4: 6.22 crore

Week 5: 2.70 crore

Week 6: 99 lakh

Week 7: 36 lakh

Total: 74.02 crore

Deool Band 2 Collection vs Returns

Producers Vatavruksha Entertainment reportedly invested 10 crore in the making of Pravin Tarde‘s film. It registered returns of 64.02 crore in 50 days. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 640.2%. A super-hit!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Day 50 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 74.02 crore

ROI: 64.02 crore

ROI%: 640.2%

India gross: 87.34 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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