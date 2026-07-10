Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final) ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, has finally arrived in theaters. Due to Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha, the film was expected to get less than 10,000 shows across India, but the final show count has left everyone surprised. Across these shows, it has pulled off a decent collection at the Indian box office through day 1 advance bookings, and now all eyes are on the response in over-the-counter ticket sales. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhamaal 4 secures a strong showcasing

Panorama Studios has come on board as a distributor for the latest Dhamaal movie, and their showcasing has been impressive. Despite the presence of Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha, it has managed to secure a strong show count. While the film was initially expected to stay below 10,000, the final show count in India is 11,279, which is impressive. Such a wide release gives the film ample opportunity to post healthy opening-day numbers, even if occupancy falls slightly short of expectations.

Fetches decent numbers in day 1 advance booking

It has been learned that Dhamaal 4 wrapped up its day 1 advance booking by selling 96.7K tickets (excluding blocked seats). It also includes 131 tickets from the 4DX version. In terms of collections, the film has grossed 2.57 crore at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. It equals 2.18 crore net.

The numbers look decent in isolation, but given the franchise’s brand value and Ajay Devgn as the leading face, they are a bit underwhelming. The gross collection in the range of 3-4 crore would have been better.

Dhamaal 4 aims for a good start at the Indian box office

Besides advance bookings, Dhamaal 4 is expected to see a good response through over-the-counter ticket sales. Footfall at the B and C centers will play a crucial role in shaping the opening day at the Indian box office. As of now, the film is in a position to score well above the 10 crore net mark on day 1.

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