Box Office: Toxic Could Help Kiara Advani Cross The 2500 Crore Worldwide Milestone In Her Career ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

In a career spanning over a decade, Kiara Advani has carved her space in the Hindi film industry. Besides Bollywood, she has also tried her hand at South cinema. Speaking only of theatrical releases, she has been part of 13 films, including three 300-crore grossers at the worldwide box office. And now, she’ll be hoping to witness the biggest moneymaker of her career with Toxic, featuring Yash as the male lead. Also, the magnum opus is likely to help her cross a major career milestone globally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kiara Advani’s worldwide box office journey: From Fugly to War 2

Kiara’s first film was Fugly, which released in 2014. It grossed 17.59 crore globally. It was followed by MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, which scored 215.4 crore gross. Her third release, Machine, grossed a dismal 4 crore. With Bharat Ane Nenu, she entered Tollywood. It grossed 161.45 crore. It was followed by another Telugu film, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which scored 94 crore gross.

After Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Kiara Advani returned to Bollywood with Kabir Singh, which grossed a solid 368.32 crore at the worldwide box office. The grand success of Kabir Singh established her as a prominent actress in the Hindi film industry. It was followed by Good Newwz, which grossed a huge 311.27 crore. Indoo Ki Jawani grossed a dismal 1.52 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was Kiara’s first post-COVID release, and it grossed a whopping 260.49 crore. Jugjugg Jeeyo grossed 135.49 crore, followed by Satyaprem Ki Katha’s 120.26 crore gross. Game Changer grossed 185.06 crore, while her last release, War 2, grossed 371.26 crore. War 2 is also Kiara’s highest-grossing film currently.

Combining all, the grand worldwide box office collection of Kiara Advani’s films stands at 2246.11 crore gross. Up next, she’ll be seen in Toxic, which is expected to score big globally.

With Toxic, Kiara is likely to cross the 2500 crore milestone

Since Toxic is Yash’s first release post-KGF Chapter 2, the buzz is high, and thanks to its bold promotional content, the film is enjoying all the limelight. The hype itself is enough to take it past the 200 or 300 crore mark globally. With favorable word-of-mouth, the film might achieve some major milestones. So Kiara Advani, who needs only 253.89 crore more, is likely to cross the 2500 crore milestone with the magnum opus.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Kiara Advani’s movies:

Fugly – 17.59 crore

MS Dhoni – The Untold Story – 215.4 crore

Machine – 4 crore

Bharat Ane Nenu – 161.45 crore

Vinaya Vidheya Rama – 94 crore

Kabir Singh – 368.32 crore

Good Newwz – 311.27 crore

Indoo Ki Jawani – 1.52 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 260.49 crore

Jugjugg Jeeyo – 135.49 crore

Satyaprem Ki Katha – 120.26 crore

Game Changer – 185.06 crore

War 2 – 371.26 crore

Total – 2246.11 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Shahid Kapoor Overtakes Ayushmann Khurrana In Koimoi Star Ranking Thanks To Cocktail 2’s Century

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News