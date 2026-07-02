Toxic Box Office: Yash’s Magnum Opus To Become The Highest-Grossing Kannada Film Of 2026 On Day 1 (Photo Credit –YouTube)

With every promotional asset, Toxic is grabbing all the limelight online. Be it the introduction teaser of Yash’s Raya or the recently released ‘Ladies & ladies’ teaser, the bold promos have garnered eyeballs towards the upcoming Kannada magnum opus. The film was in the making for a long time, and despite several postponements, it has managed to keep the buzz alive among movie buffs. With such solid hype all around, one thing is sure: the film is poised for a massive start at the worldwide box office.

Yash’s first release after KGF Chapter 2 carries massive expectations

The biggest reason behind the hype surrounding the upcoming period gangster film is that it marks Yash’s much-awaited return to the big screen after the grand success of KGF Chapter 2. Since KGF Chapter 2 helped Yash build a fan base across India and globally, movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for the superstar’s next move. Now that the makers have officially locked the release date of August 26, the excitement is high.

Bold promotional material keeps Toxic in the spotlight

Despite multiple delays, there were concerns that Toxic would lose momentum. However, the makers have played their cards smartly by unveiling bold promotional material at regular intervals, keeping the film firmly in the spotlight. While the promotional content has sparked controversy, the resulting buzz and heightened visibility are likely to work in the film’s favor at the box office.

Toxic is poised to become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2026 on day 1 itself

Toxic is set for a grand global release, and, due to the halo effect of KGF Chapter 2, it is expected to open big. If all goes well, we might see a 100 crore opening at the worldwide box office. With this, it’ll become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2026 by a massive margin.

For those who don’t know, Dhruva Sarja’s KD – The Devil is currently the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year with a worldwide gross of 25.62 crore. With an expected start of 100 crore or more, Toxic is all set to become Sandalwood’s top grosser of 2026 on day 1 itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Akshay Kumar Is Only 10.33 Crore Away From Beating Shah Rukh Khan In Star Ranking

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News