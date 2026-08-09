Rukmini Vasanth & Yash Toxic (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The much-awaited trailer of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was unveiled at a grand trailer launch, offering audiences their first glimpse into the film’s high-octane world of action, crime, romance, and betrayal. Amid the explosive visuals and larger-than-life scale, Rukmini Vasanth’s words for director Geetu Mohandas and Rocking Star Yash emerged as one of the evening’s most memorable moments.

Rukmini Vasanth On Geetu Mohandas For Guiding Her Through Mellisa

Taking the stage, Rukmini, who plays the enigmatic Mellisa in the film, expressed her gratitude to Geetu Mohandas for guiding her through the character’s complexities and pushing her to explore new dimensions as an actor.

She said, “I would like to thank Geetu Mohandas, the indomitable director. Thank you for being a constant presence, for holding my hand through this film and this complex character. Thank you for never letting go. You constantly pushed me to go further and demanded more. I’ve learnt so much and I’m so grateful.”

Rukmini Vasanth Steps Into A Striking New Avatar As Mellisa

The trailer showcases Rukmini in a striking new avatar, stepping away from her girl-next-door image to embody Mellisa with a sharp, enigmatic presence. Her character appears to be deeply immersed in a world of crime, romance, and betrayal, adding another intriguing layer to the film’s powerful female ensemble.

Rukmini Vasanth Hails Yash For Treating Her As A Collaborator

Rukmini also took a moment to acknowledge Rocking Star Yash, speaking about the support, trust and creative freedom he extended to her during the making of the film.

Reflecting on her experience of working alongside him, she said, “Yash sir, there is so much I could say about what an artist you are and what a star you are. What has stayed with me from the beginning and what will stay with me is how I walked onto the set as an actor and you invited me to be a collaborator. Thank you for that generosity. It’s a spirit I will take on to every set that I work on, that I can also be a strong collaborator and contributor to a film. I’m a fan and I love you.”

With Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups set to release worldwide on August 26, 2026, Rukmini Vasanth is poised to bring a completely different shade to the screen as Mellisa. The actress will also be seen alongside NTR Jr in the upcoming film Dragon.

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