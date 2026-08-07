Zee Studios Steps In Gujurati Cinema With Tom and Cherry ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

In a significant move that underscores its commitment to championing compelling stories across languages, Zee Studios has announced its strategic entry into Gujarati cinema with Siddharth Randeria’s Tom and Cherry. More than the launch of a single film, the announcement marks the beginning of Zee Studios’ long-term vision to strengthen and scale one of India’s fastest-growing language film markets.

Leading this new chapter is Tom and Cherry, a heartwarming family entertainer headlined by Gujarati cinema icon Siddharth Randeria. The film reflects Zee Studios’ focus on stories deeply rooted in regional culture while maintaining emotional universality that connects with audiences beyond state boundaries.

Tom and Cherry Mark The Beginning Of Zee Studios In Gujurati Cinema

Zee Music Company’s Chief Business Officer, Sujal Parekh, said, “Regional cinema is driving the next phase of India’s entertainment story, and Gujarati cinema represents an incredible opportunity with its rich storytelling legacy and growing audience base.”

Sujal further added, “Our foray into Gujarati films is a strategic investment in the future of the industry. We want to build a strong slate of culturally authentic stories with mainstream appeal. Tom and Cherry is the first step in a larger vision to take Gujarati cinema and music to a wider national and global audience.”

As regional cinema continues to shape India’s entertainment landscape, Zee Studios sees Gujarati cinema as a market with immense creative and commercial potential. Through strategic investments and strong theatrical backing, the studio is committed to elevating Gujarati films to a larger stage and helping transform them into national and global cultural exports.

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