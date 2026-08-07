Varun Dhawan Joins YRF For Horror Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Yash Raj Films, after years of delivering romantic dramas and action films, is not stepping into the horror space. The studio is now set to create its first-ever horror film. While the project remains untitled, the makers have roped in Varun Dhawan as the lead star and Abhay Pannu as director.

YRF Enters The Horror Genre With Varun Dhawan

YRF’s first-ever theatrical horror film is expected to go on floors later this year and is being planned for a theatrical release in 2027. While the makers have not revealed details about the story or Varun’s character yet, the combination of YRF, Pannu, and the actor has already generated curiosity. For Varun, the upcoming horror film marks his second collaboration with Yash Raj Films after Sui Dhaaga.

A source close to the development has confirmed, “Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF’s first horror film.” The source further added, “Yash Raj Films is entering the horror genre for the first time with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu, strategically championed by Akshaye Widhani, and now headlined by Varun Dhawan as the lead. YRF has made films across almost every genre except horror. Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into this genre.”

Abhay Pannu Makes Theatrical Debut With YRF Horror Film

Abhay Pannu will direct the film and has also written the screenplay. The project marks his theatrical debut after the success of Rocket Boys, which received praise for its storytelling and performances.

More details about the horror film, including its title, supporting cast and storyline, are expected to be announced later. For now, the project brings together YRF’s first step into horror and Varun’s return to the studio, with the film targeting theaters in 2027.

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