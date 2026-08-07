Governor OTT Release Update ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Manoj Bajpayee’s latest film Governor looked at one of the most difficult periods in India’s economic history. Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1991 economic crisis and focuses on the challenges faced by the country during that time. After its theatrical run, the film has now made its way to streaming.

Governor Cast & Crew

Governor features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as Ramanan. The film also stars Adah Sharma and Noushad Mohamed Kunju in key roles, while Paritosh Sand, Jaywant Wadkar, Madhoo Shah, Rajeev Gaursingh, and Devaang Bagga are also part of the cast.

The film is directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and produced by Sunshine Pictures Ltd. The story is set against the backdrop of the 1991 economic crisis and takes inspiration from real events.

Governor Plot

Set during one of the most challenging periods in India’s economic history, Governor follows Ramanan, the newly appointed RBI Governor, who is tasked with preventing the country from slipping into bankruptcy. With time running out, Ramanan must navigate political infighting, public outrage, betrayal, and seemingly insurmountable odds as he works to steer the nation away from financial collapse.

Inspired by true events, the film traces one man’s courage, conviction, and sacrifice as he shoulders the immense responsibility of helping rescue the country during its darkest financial hour.

Governor is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The film is available to audiences in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. With its focus on a major chapter in India’s economic history and a lead performance by Manoj Bajpayee, the film is now available for viewers who want to revisit the events and challenges surrounding the country’s 1991 financial crisis.

Governor Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Diljit Dosanjh & Sharvari’s Romantic Partition Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News