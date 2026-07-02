Box Office: With Cocktail 2, Kriti Sanon Hits The 1200 Crore Mark Worldwide Post-COVID ( Photo Credit – Maddock Films)

While Cocktail 2 has yet to emerge as a box-office success, it has managed to grab eyeballs. Ever since its release, the film has been a topic of discussion for several reasons. In the meantime, it has turned out to be one of Kriti Sanon’s highest-grossing films in the post-COVID era and has also helped her cross the 1200 crore mark at the worldwide box office with ease. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kriti Sanon crosses the 1200 crore mark post-COVID, courtesy of Cocktail 2

Kriti’s post-COVID run did not begin on a good note. Bachchhan Paandey, which was expected to score big, grossed 73.29 crore globally, a below-par number for the scale it was made on. It was followed by Bhediya, which grossed 91.19 crore. Shehzada managed to earn only 48.35 crore gross. Adipurush underperformed but grossed 390.01 crore. It was followed by Ganapath, which grossed a dismal 13.12 crore.

With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon delivered her first success post-pandemic. It grossed 140.41 crore, followed by Crew at 161.2 crore. Her eighth theatrical release, Tere Ishk Mein, grossed 164 crore. Her latest release, Cocktail 2, is still running in theaters and has grossed 151.33 crore in 13 days.

Overall, Kriti Sanon’s post-COVID worldwide box office collection stands at 1232.9 crore gross. So, as we can see, Cocktail 2‘s contribution has played a key role in Kriti crossing the 1200 crore global milestone post-COVID.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Kriti Sanon’s post-COVID releases:

Bachchhan Paandey – 73.29 crore

Bhediya – 91.19 crore

Shehzada – 48.35 crore

Adipurush – 390.01 crore

Ganapath – 13.12 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 140.41 crore

Crew – 161.2 crore

Tere Ishk Mein – 164 crore

Cocktail 2 – 151.33 crore (13 days)

Total – 1232.9 crore

What’s next for Kriti?

Following the release of Welcome To The Jungle, Cocktail 2’s pace has been affected. Also, with Alpha denting its screen count tomorrow (July 3), collections will drop further. So, with the Cocktail sequel, Kriti is unlikely to achieve any significant milestone on the worldwide front now. There’s a chance it might help her reach 1250 crore post-COVID, but it won’t contribute more than that.

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