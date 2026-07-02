Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Update!( Photo Credit – Maddock Films)



Bollywood romantic comedy Cocktail 2 has crossed the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. There’s another good news as Shahid Kapoor starrer has emerged as his first 150 crore grosser in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 13 update!

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Cocktail 2 earned 151.13 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 13 days. It collected 94.21 crore net, which converts to 111.16 crore gross in India. The remaining 40.15 crore gross comes from the overseas circuits.

Homi Adajania’s directorial is the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. The spot is, however, at risk as Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle is enjoying a fantastic run and may surpass it during the upcoming weekend.

Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing film post-COVID

Another big milestone has been achieved. Cocktail 2 has surpassed Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to emerge as Shahid Kapoor’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era globally. In fact, it is his only film to cross the 150 crore mark.

It will now be interesting to see where Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer concludes its lifetime. Starting tomorrow, it will also face competition from Alia Bhatt & Sharvari’s Alpha as well as Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do. The ticket windows will get congested, possibly leading to a reduction in screen count nationwide.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s post-COVID grossers at the worldwide box office:

Cocktail 2: 151.13 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 143.66 crore O’Romeo: 123.1 crore Deva: 59.36 crore Jersey: 30.75 crore

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 94.21 crore

India gross: 111.16 crore

Overseas gross: 40.15 crore

Worldwide gross: 151.13 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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