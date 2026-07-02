Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 6 Collection! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon starrer Carry On Jatta 4 may have crashed even before completing a week in theatres. The Punjabi family comedy has been witnessing a slow pace, but unfortunately, it fell below the one crore mark on its first Wednesday. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 collected only 85 lakh on day 6. There was barely any growth on the discounted Tuesday. What has made it worse is the 39% drop from the 1.4 crore earned the previous day. Mind you, there’s no competition apart from Welcome To The Jungle in the key circuit, Punjab. But the footfalls aren’t upto the mark.

The cumulative total in India stands at 11.45 crore on day 6. Smeep Kang’s directorial was expected to beat Ishqan De Lekhe (11.89 crore) and emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. But it will now take another day to achieve the milestone. Post that, it will compete against Rabb Da Radio 3 (12.57 crore) for the #1 spot.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1.9 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.4 crore

Day 4: 1.4 crore

Day 5: 1.4 crore

Day 6: 85 lakh

Total: 11.45 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 vs Carry On Jatta 3 Box Office

In 6 days of its theatrical run, Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Sonam Bajwa’s Carry On Jatta 3 had collected 24.30 crore net in India. In comparison, Sargun Mehta co-starrer stands 52.88% lower, which is simply disappointing, considering the massive fandom of the franchise.

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 11.45 crore

Budget recovery: 57%

India gross: 13.51 crore

Overseas gross: 11.75 crore

Worldwide gross: 25.26 crore

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